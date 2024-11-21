ESPN Star Apologizes To Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
After winning the title in June, they look like they have an excellent chance to get back to the NBA Finals in 2025.
One of the biggest reasons for their strong start has been the play of Jayson Tatum.
The All-Star forward is averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins spoke about Tatum (via NBA Today).
Perkins: "Jayson Tatum, I apologize because we should mention your name more often when it comes down to the three letters of MVP. We talk about everybody else, but we don't talk about this man who, constantly night in and night out, is flirting with 30-point triple-doubles."
The Celtics are 12-3 in their first 15 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won three straight games and most recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 120-117 (the Cavs had been in the middle of a 15-game winning streak).
Tatum finished the victory with 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while shooting 11/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Jayson Tatum this season:
29.9 PPG
8.1 RPG
5.9 APG
46/39/81%
Tatum & Jokic are the only players this season leading their team in PPG, RPG, & APG."