Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The two-time MVP enters action with averages of 31.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in his first 13 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday: "Injury Report vs. Chicago:
Out:
AJ Johnson (G League Assignment)
Chris Livingston (G League Assignment)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
Ryan Rollins (Left Shoulder Instability)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)"
While Antetokounmpo continues to play at an MVP level, the Bucks have had a tough start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-9 record in their first 14 games.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 101-100.
Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 9/17 from the field.
Following Chicago, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday when they host Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
As for the Bulls, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record in 15 games.
Following their matchup with the Bucks, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.