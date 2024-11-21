Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Bulls-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 122-106.
Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 41 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 17/24 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Note from Bucks PR: Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Scottie Pippen (18,940) to move up to No. 65 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Antetokounmpo is playing like one of the best five players in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
Via ClutchPoints: "Giannis has been a BEAST over his last 6 games for the Bucks
41 PTS — 9 REBS — 8 ASTS
20 PTS — 13 REBS — 3 BLKS
22 PTS — 15 REBS — 12 ASTS
59 PTS — 14 REBS — 7 ASTS
23 PTS — 4 BLKS — 7 ASTS
43 PTS — 13 REBS — 5 ASTS"
With the victory, the Bucks improved to 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
While the team has struggled, they are 5-3 in eight games at home.
Following the Bulls, the Bucks will remain in Milwaukee to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has spent all 12 seasons with the Bucks.