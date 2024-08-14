Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Joins G League United
Juan Toscano-Anderson appeared in 11 games for the Sacramento Kings last season.
He spent the majority of his time in the G League.
In 11 Showcase Cup games, the five-year veteran averaged 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field.
Recently, the G League announced that Toscano-Anderson will play for G League United.
Via NBA G League: "The NBA G League United roster is starting to take shape! 🇲🇽 NBA champion and @CapitanesCDMX star Juan Toscano-Anderson will represent the G League at the Fall Invitational and @FIBAIC."
Considering he is likely still trying to play in the NBA, this could be a good opportunity for the 31-year-old.
Via NBA G League on August 9: "A global game! Introducing NBA G League United, a team comprised of select G League prospects & stars who will represent the G in domestic and international competitions."
Toscano-Anderson has spent his five seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 202 regular season games.
During the 2022 season, he was with the Warriors when they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Juan Toscano-Anderson is the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA title — and he did it with his hometown team 🇲🇽"