Pacers Make Contract Decision on Coach Rick Carlisle After NBA Finals Run

The legendary coach sits 10th all-time for playoff wins by an NBA head coach.

Madison Williams

The Pacers signed a multi-year extension with head coach Rick Carlisle.
After four seasons with the Pacers, Indiana has extended coach Rick Carlisle on a multi-year deal, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday. The details of the contract extension haven't been released yet.

The Pacers are coming off an NBA Finals run in which they lost in Game 7 to the Thunder. It was an extremely impressive playoff run for Indiana, though, despite the outcome. It was the Pacers' first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.

Since taking over the Pacers in 2021, Carlisle has posted a 157-171 record with the team.

This is Carlisle's second stint with the Pacers after previously working as their coach from 2003-07. Carlisle coached the Mavericks in between from 2008-21, leading the team to an NBA title in 2011. Because of his previous success with first the Pistons, the Pacers, the Mavericks and the Pacers again, Carlisle sits tied 10th all-time in the most playoff coaching wins in history with 81.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

