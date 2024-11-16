Golden State Warriors Player Makes Pass Of The Year Against Grizzlies
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco.
The Warriors won by a score of 123-118 to improve to 10-2 in their first 12 games.
Brandin Podziemski finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 3/6 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.
One of his assists went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "PODZ ARE YOU SERIOUS??"
Many fans reacted to the big highlight.
Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He has established himself as one of the most important players on the Warriors.
The 21-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field in his first 11 games.
The Warriors have been excellent to start the 2024-25 season.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are also the second seed in the Western Conference.
Following Memphis, the Warriors will now visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors are 10-2 overall and 2-0 in NBA Cup play. They beat the Mavericks and Grizzlies at home. They'll face the Pelicans and Nuggets on the road to complete pool play in next couple weeks. Two off days coming up, at the Clippers on Monday."