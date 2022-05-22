Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Game 4

According to Ira Winderman, Jimmy Butler's injury is not considered serious, and he could play in Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Miami Heat will be back in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, and for the game they could have Jimmy Butler available.

The All-Star shooting guard left Game 3 of the series due to a knee injury, and did not return for the entire second half.

According to reporter Iran Winderman, Butler's injury is not seen as serious and he could play in Game 4.

Winderman's tweet: "Word from NBA source is Jimmy Butler injury is not considered serious. Monday's Game 4 certainly in play for Butler."

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 on Saturday night on the road.

They won the first game of the series at home in Florida, but the Celtics blew them out in Game 2.

Game 4 will be huge for the Celtics in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole before they head back to Florida for Game 5.

