Ben Simmons' Finalized Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Barclays Center, but they will be without one of their best players for the game.

Simmons had played in every game so far this season, and is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest in his first six games with the Nets.

He was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last season, but did not play in a game for either team in 2021-22.

The Nets come into the night struggling as they are just 1-5 in their first six games of the season.

They started out 1-1, but are currently on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers.

Both the Pacers and Nets faced off on Saturday evening, and the Pacers picked up a big upset win (125-116).

The Pacers have now won two games in a row (against the Washington Wizards and Nets).

They are a rebuilding team with a 3-4 record in their first seven games of the season, while the Nets are seen as a team that should be competing for a title.

Kevin Durant is averaging 32.0 points on 51.2% shooting from the field, while Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 points per contest on 47.5% shooting from the field.

Yet, the team as a whole is not playing well together (especially on the defensive side of the ball).