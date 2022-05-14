Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Game 6

Ja Morant is officially ruled out for Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriros.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Golden State to take on the Warriors at the Chase Center for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the Grizzlies will officially be without Ja Morant. 

NBA's official injury report 

The All-Star point guard got injured (knee) at the end of Game 3, and has not returned since. 

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on Friday night would end the series.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies can win the game and force a Game 7 in Tennessee. 

The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference, and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to make the NBA Finals. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

As for the Grizzlies, they made the playoffs as the eighth seed last season. 

