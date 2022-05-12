Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics beat the 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points in the game, and afterwards he spoke to the media.

The Bucks are now just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.

They won the NBA Championship last season, which was the first time in Antetokounmpo's career winning a title.

He also won the NBA Finals MVP, which adds to his very long list of milestones at just 27-years-old.

Even more impressive, the team has been without their second best player Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls.

They won that series in just five games, and now have the Celtics on the verge of elimination.

As for the Celtics, they had come into the series on fire after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The winner of the series will play either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers in the next round.

