Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 5 Against Heat

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics and Heat are tied up at 2-2.

The Boston Celtics will be in Florida on Wednesday evening to take on the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

For the game, they will have their best player (All-Star forward Jayson Tatum available), because he is not on the injury report.

NBA's official injury report 

Tatum got injured in the middle of Game 3, but he retuned quickly to the game.  

He had also been on the injury report as probable for Game 4, and ultimately played in the game and helped the Celtics win by 20-points.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 and has been a total back and forth between the two teams. 

There have been several blowouts, and each team seems to have an on-night when the other is having a cold night.

The winner of the Conference Finals will head to the NBA Finals and face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors for a chance at winning the NBA Championship. 

