Jimmy Butler's Injury Status In Game 3

Jimmy Butler will not return for the remainder of Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat took a 15-point lead into halftime on Saturday evening in Boston against the Celtics in Game 3.

However, they got some very bad news that Jimmy Butler will not return for the remainder of the contest.

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler left tonight's Game 3 with right knee inflammation and will not return."

Butler played 19 minutes in the first half, and he had eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Heat won the first game and then they Celtics blew them out in the second game.

The Heat will need to win at least one game on the road (Game 4 will also be in Boston) in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Game 5 will be back in Florida.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Conference Finals, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals.

They lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball