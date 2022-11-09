Jrue Holiday's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road Wednesday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder and they will do so without some of their star players.

Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo out, but Jrue Holiday has also been ruled out by the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, according to the team’s updated injury report.

Holiday rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and was originally listed as “Doubtful” for this game against the Thunder on Wednesday.

Through 10 games this season, Holiday has once again been a force on both ends of the floor for the Bucks, averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

One of the better two-way guards in the entire league, Jrue Holiday has aided Giannis Antetokounmpo without Khris Middleton on the floor early on this season, helping the Bucks reach a 9-1 record through their first ten games.

With both Antetokounmpo and Holiday out against Oklahoma City, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez figure to be the team’s main offensive weapons with Jordan Nwora, George Hill and Jevon Carter likely seeing an uptick in minutes as well.

Jrue Holiday’s next chance to play will be on Friday, November 11 when the Bucks go on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs. It is possible that Milwaukee could hold Holiday out of this game as well until they return home early next week.

