Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Celtics

Kyle Lowry is unlikely to play in Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday evening, but they will likely be without their star point guard Kyle Lowry. 

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, and he missed several games of their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.  

The Heat beat the Hawks in just five games, and then they beat the 76ers in six games. 

So far, they have been solid without Lowry, but against the Celtics that may be a tougher task if they are without their point guard. 

The series will be a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals (they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals). 

Both teams have been on the cusp of deep playoff runs over the last few years, but neither has been able to a win title. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

Injuries

