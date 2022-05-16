Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Heat

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Celtics will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night.

For the game, they could be without one of their most important players.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon to win their second-round playoff series.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, so their title defense officially came to a close at the hands of the Celtics.

The Celtics also swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The series with the Heat is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals.

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The Heat are the first seed in the conference, so they will have the home-court advantage in the series.

