Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Heat

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Celtics will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night. 

For the game, they could be without one of their most important players. 

Veteran guard Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.  

The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon to win their second-round playoff series. 

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, so their title defense officially came to a close at the hands of the Celtics.   

The Celtics also swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round. 

The series with the Heat is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals. 

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

The Heat are the first seed in the conference, so they will have the home-court advantage in the series. 

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Heat

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
Chris Paul Reveals Who Texted Him After Game 7

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
NBA Releases Draft Lottery Team Representatives List

By Brett Siegel29 minutes ago
How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, Time, Odds, Draft Order and Top Prospects

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 7

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
Chris Paul Speaks On NBA Future After Game 7

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
WATCH: Patrick Beverley Rips The Phoenix Suns

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
Is Damian Lillard Recruiting Deandre Ayton To Portland?

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel13 hours ago