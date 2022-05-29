Skip to main content

Tyler Herro's Most Recent Status For Game 7

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro remains listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida against the Boston Celtics. The latest update came out at 5:30 Eastern Time.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, but for the game they could remain without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro.   

The former Kentucky star has missed each of the last three games, and as of 5:30 Eastern Time, he still remains listed as questionable due to a groin injury. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Herro averaged over 20 points per game during the regular season, so his absence is a big blow to the roster.

The Heat are just 1-2 in the three games that they have played without him in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title. 

If the Heat win, it will be their second time in four years making the Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18325933_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Most Recent Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 7?

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 7?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18374859_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Referees Are For Celtics-Heat Game 7

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18374255_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Update To Heat-Celtics Injury Report

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Tweeted Viral Photos On Saturday

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18255517_168388303_lowres
News

Heat-Celtics: Who's Going To Win Game 7?

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18107049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

P.J. Tucker's Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago