Tyler Herro's Most Recent Status For Game 7

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro remains listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida against the Boston Celtics. The latest update came out at 5:30 Eastern Time.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, but for the game they could remain without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro.

The former Kentucky star has missed each of the last three games, and as of 5:30 Eastern Time, he still remains listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

NBA's official injury report

Herro averaged over 20 points per game during the regular season, so his absence is a big blow to the roster.

The Heat are just 1-2 in the three games that they have played without him in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title.

If the Heat win, it will be their second time in four years making the Finals.

