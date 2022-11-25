Nets And Pacers Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Nets have ruled out Yuta Watanabe, Alondes Williams and T.J. Warren.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis.

Andrew Nembhard, Isaiah Jackson, Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen are all listed as questionable.

The two teams faced off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month and split the games.

Coming into Friday, the Nets are 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After starting out the season 1-5, they have gone 8-5 in their last 13 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall and 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Brooklyn, New York.

Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving make up one of the most talented big threes in all of basketball.

Anything is possible with that kind of talent on the roster, but so far, they have not proven much.

As for the Pacers, they come into the game as one of the best surprises in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the east.

Over the last year, they have traded away Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, which made them expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Instead, they have looked like a team who will compete for the NBA Playoffs.

At home, they are 6-4 in ten games hosted in Indianapolis.