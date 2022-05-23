Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors Going Into Game 4

Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday evening. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series against the Dallas Mavericks, and can advance to the NBA Finals to play either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat with a win.

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Texas.

They currently lead the series 3-0 after they won Game 3 in Texas on Sunday on Sunday evening.

For Game 4, Otto Porter Jr. will be listed as doubtful per head coach Steve Kerr.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic Tweeted: "Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful for tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. Said he “wasn’t feeling terrible” this morning and it’s “definitely good news” considering how it looked."

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

If they win on Tuesday, they would be headed to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the entire league has done over that time span.

They have also won three NBA Titles in the last seven seasons.

