Skip to main content

Key Player On Game 5 Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have released their initial injury reports for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The Warriors lead the series 3-1.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, and for the game the two teams have announced their initial injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for the Mavs, while the Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala. 

Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for Game 5 due to a left foot injury. 

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriors, but the Mavs were able to win Game 4 at home on Tuesday night, which avoided getting swept. 

However, no team in the history of the league has ever come back to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. 

The winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals, and face off with either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship.  

The Warriors would be in the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Game 5 Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18192615_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18305553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18291434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports And Starters For Celtics And Heat In Game 5

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Current Game 5 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18345979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18338610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Are Jimmy Butler And Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 5?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago