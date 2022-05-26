Key Player On Game 5 Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, and for the game the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for the Mavs, while the Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.
Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for Game 5 due to a left foot injury.
The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriors, but the Mavs were able to win Game 4 at home on Tuesday night, which avoided getting swept.
However, no team in the history of the league has ever come back to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0.
The winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals, and face off with either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship.
The Warriors would be in the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.
