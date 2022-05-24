Skip to main content

Warriors-Mavs: James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors will remain without James Wiseman for Game 4 of the Western conference Finals in Texas on Tuesday night. The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriros and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in Texas on Tuesday evening, but for the game they will remain without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman. 

NBA's official injury report 

Wiseman was ruled out for the rest of the season back in March due to a knee injury. 

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series over the Mavs, so they are just one game away from the NBA Finals without one of the key players on their team. 

This would be the sixth time in just eight years that the Warriors have made the NBA Finals.   

They also won three NBA titles in the last seven seasons, so if they were to win the title they would have four titles in eight years.  

The Mavs have made the playoffs several times over the decade, but this was their first time sine the 2011 season when they won the title that they were able to make it out of the first-round. 

