Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 4 Against Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off at Target Center for Game 4 on Saturday evening in Minneapolis.
The Grizzlies have a 2-1 lead in the series after a wild Game 3 that saw the Timberwolves have two different 20+ point leads.
The Timberwolves won the first game of the series, got blown out in Game 2 and should have won Game 3.
Therefore, Game 4 is monumental for the Timberwolves to tie up the series and avoid going back to Memphis down 3-1.
For Game 4, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report (updated as 5:30 Eastern Time).
This is the first time that the Timberwolves have been to the playoffs since 2018, while the Grizzlies made the playoffs last year but lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.
The Grizzlies finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, and the Timberwolves finished as the seventh seed.
The Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to solidify their spot.
Game 4 should be a very exciting one as both teams will come out desperate to get a statement win before heading back to Tennessee.
