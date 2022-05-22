HEAT-CELTICS FINAL INJURY REPORTS

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The updates for the injury report are relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Celtics will be without Robert Williams III, who has been downgraded to out for the game.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gave Vincent have all be upgraded to available for the game.

Lowry had missed the first two games of the series, but he will be back in the starting lineup for the game.

This is huge for the Heat, because the six-time NBA All-Star is an NBA Champion and still one of the best point guards in the entire league.

As for the Celtics, they are going to be without their best rim protector in Willams III, so his absence could hurt them on the evening.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.

