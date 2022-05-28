Game 7 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their initial injury reports for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida. The series is tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won Game 6 in Boston on Friday night.

Both teams have several players on the injury report, and there have been a lot of injuries to key players during the series.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead, but then the Celtics won two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead.

On Friday night, they had a chance to close out the Heat on their home court, but they lost and now Game 7 will be on the Heat's home court.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won that series but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title.

The winner of the series this season will face off with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship.

