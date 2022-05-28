Skip to main content

GAME 7 INJURY REPORTS FOR HEAT AND CELTICS

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their initial injury reports for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida. The series is tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won Game 6 in Boston on Friday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, and for the game the two squads have announced their initial injury reports.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Both teams have several players on the injury report, and there have been a lot of injuries to key players during the series.   

The Heat had a 2-1 lead, but then the Celtics won two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead. 

On Friday night, they had a chance to close out the Heat on their home court, but they lost and now Game 7 will be on the Heat's home court. 

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won that series but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title. 

The winner of the series this season will face off with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18374633_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 7 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_17909864_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Prediction

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18374814_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry's Explicit Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

Tell Draymond Green Thank You?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18158635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted After Game 6

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After The Heat Won Game 6

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18374247_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 On Friday

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago
USATSI_18373232_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel17 hours ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

This Warriors Star Could Return For The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago