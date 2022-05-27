Heat And Celtics LONG Injury Report For Game 6
The Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts.
For the contest, the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.
Eight players are on the injury report, and only one has been ruled out (Sam Hauser), so there will be seven players who will have their status to be determined.
The series has been one of the most competitive of the entire playoffs.
The Heat had a 2-1 lead, but they now have lost two in a row (including Game 5 at home) and the Celtics are now in total control at 3-2.
With Game 6 on their home court, they can close out the Heat and advance to the NBA Finals on Friday evening.
If the Heat win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida that will determine the winner of the series.
Whoever advances, will take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.