Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 7
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been listed as questionable due to a groin injury.
Herro has missed each of the last three games, which is a huge blow for the Heat because he averaged over 20 points per game for them off the bench during the regular season.
The series has been a total back and forth as the Heat had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics took a 3-2 lead.
However, that's irrelevant now because the two teams are tied up at 3-3 heading into the pivotal Game 7 of the series.
The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will move on to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the title.
