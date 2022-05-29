LATEST: Tyler Herro's Status For Game 7

LATEST: Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 7
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening in Florida, but for the game they could remain without one of their best players.
2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been listed as questionable for the contest, and as of 10:30 Eastern Time he is still on the injury report with the groin injury.
The groin injury has kept him out of the last three games, and the Heat are just 1-2 in those contests.
The series has been very back and forth as the Heat had a 2-1 lead and the Celtics had a 3-2 lead.
The Heat won Game 6 on Friday evening in Massachusetts to force the Game 7.
Ultimately, the winner of the series will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for a chance to win the NBA Championship.
The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
