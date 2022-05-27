Tyler Herro's Status For Game 6

Tyler Herro will be a game-time decision for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. The former Kentucky star missed last game, and the Celtics took a 3-2 lead.

The Miami Heat will be in Boston to square off with the Celtics on Friday evening for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable due to a groin injury, and he has now been updated to being a game-time decision (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The Heat trail the series 3-2 after they lost Game 5 on their home court in Florida on Wednesday evening.

Herro missed that game due to the groin injury.

The former Kentucky star is one of the most important players on the team, and he won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award.

If the Celtics win Game 6 on Friday evening, they will advance to the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Heat can extend the series to a Game 7 back in Florida with a win.

The winner of the series heads to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors.

