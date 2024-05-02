Ja Morant Liked D'Angelo Russell's Viral Post On X
Ja Morant has been one of the most active players on social media over the previous few years.
The Memphis Grizzlies star has over 2.8 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and has liked nearly 20,000 posts since joining the platform.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell sent out a post that had over 28,000 likes and 2.3 million impressions.
Russell wrote: "The calmer you are the clearer you think, move with strategy not emotion."
One of the 28,000 to people to like the post was Morant (h/t NBA Alerts).
Morant only played in nine games this season (due to injury and suspension).
He still averaged an impressive 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies had made the NBA playoffs in each of prior three seasons, but due to a lot of injuries the team struggled.
They finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference and had a 27-55 record.
As for Russell, he just finished an impressive regular season with averages of 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.
In 2023, Russell and the Lakers defeated Morant and the Grizzlies in the first round.