James Harden Can Make NBA History In Clippers-Rockets Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
James Harden comes into the night with averages of 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The 2018 MVP is also on the verge of NBA history, as he is just four three-pointers away from moving ahead of Hall of Famer Ray Allen (2,973) for second on the all-time three-pointers list.
Via Legion Hoops: "James Harden is only 4 THREES away from passing Ray Allen for second in all-time made threes.
Harden faces off against the Rockets tonight 🍿"
Harden has been one of the best scorers in NBA history over his 16-year career.
During the 2019 season, he averaged 36.1 points while shooting 36.8% from the three-point range (on 13.2 attempts per contest).
In addition to the Clippers, Harden has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Clippers enter Friday's showdown with a 6-6 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Despite losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency and dealing with Kawhi Leonard's absence, Harden has kept the team very competitive to start the new season.
Following their showdown with Houston, the Clippers will return home to host John Collins and the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.