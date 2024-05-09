UPDATE: Jarrett Allen's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game 2
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com).
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen is a game-time decision (h/t Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS).
On Thursday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Boston Celtics (in Boston) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could remain without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is officially listed as questionable.
Allen has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on Wednesday: "Dean Wade remains OUT tomorrow night for Game 2. Jarrett Allen is QUESTIONABLE and I have no doubt that J.B. Bickerstaff will say, “We’ll see” when asked about Allen’s status ahead of the game tomorrow."
Allen had another productive regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Currently, the Cavs trail the Celtics 1-0 after losing Game 1 by a score of 120-95.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and play the Knicks or Pacers.