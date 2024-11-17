Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, Jimmy Butler has officially been ruled out.
The six-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "In kind of a surprise, Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for today’s game vs. Pacers after being upgraded to questionable. Fourth straight game he has missed with a sprained ankle.
We’ll see if Butler returns tomorrow on the back end of the back-to-back vs. 76ers in Miami."
Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 15.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Heat are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Confernece.
They most recently beat the Pacers (also in Indiana) by a score of 124-111.
Bam Adebayo led the team with 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pacers, the Heat will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening in Miami, Florida.
As for the Pacers, they 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.