Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
Charlotte is coming off a 120-105 win over Orlando in its only game since last Tuesday, while Milwaukee played on both Friday and Saturday this weekend with mixed results.
The Hornets have yet to win three games in a row this season, while the Bucks haven’t won two straight games since October.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as road favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks -3.5 (-104)
- Hornets +3.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -155
- Hornets: +130
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNWI, FDSNSE-CHA
- Bucks record: 13-9
- Hornets record: 11-20
Bucks vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Pete Nance – out
- Taurean Prince – out
- Mark Sears – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – questionable
Hornets Injury Report
- Sion James – questionable
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – out
- Kon Knueppel – out
- Mason Plumlee – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- KJ Simpson – out
- Grant Williams – out
Bucks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
The Hornets have been playing some good basketball recently. They’re 4-2 in their last six and 5-4 in their last nine. They’ve covered in all five of those wins, and also twice as +9.5 underdogs in Cleveland and 10.5 underdogs against the Nuggets.
This will be the third game in four nights for Milwaukee, with travel in between each game. Meanwhile, the Hornets are hot and rested after not playing since Friday.
I’ll take the Hornets outright tonight, but taking the +3.5 points is never a bad idea, especially since Milwaukee won the last meeting in overtime.
Pick: Hornets moneyline (+130)
