Joel Embiid Under Scrutiny For Performance In 76ers-Heat Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Heat in Miami, Florida.
The 76ers lost by a score of 106-89 to fall to 2-11 in their first 13 games of the season.
Joel Embiid finished the loss with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
He has played in just three games this season.
Many people reacted to Embiid's performance.
@MIKE_R_MARSHALL: "Genuinely concerned about the heath of Joel Embiid."
Sean Barnard: "Tonight was the first time in Joel Embiid’s career he has played 25+ minutes and not attempted a free-throw"
@xxAnomaly: "Joel Embiid might really be cooked. That knee has fallen off the bone 😔"
@FrankieV_UHND: "Again I say, I hope the gold medal was worth it for Joel Embiid."
@Kev8e: "caleb martin wanted to go to a "winning culture" of paul george and joel embiid and is now 2-11"
@thurl_co: "I never thought I’d have to ask the sixers to get joel embiid more touches"
Adam Koffler: "Jared McCain has outscored both Joel Embiid and Paul George each of the last two games
Sixers fall to 2-11 and are tied for the worst record in the league with the Washington Wizards"
Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid
3 GP
14.7 PPG
6.3 RPG
4.0 APG
Paul George
7 GP
16.7 PPG
5.6 RPG
5.1 APG
Sixers are 2-11; tied for worst record in NBA."
The 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday evening against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing in the NBA (all with the 76ers).