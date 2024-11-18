Kevin Durant Sends Sincere Message To Former NBA Teammate James Harden
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 116-105.
James Harden finished with 20 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/14 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The 2018 MVP also made NBA history.
Via Bleacher Report: "JAMES HARDEN PASSES RAY ALLEN FOR 2ND ON THE ALL-TIME 3PM LIST 🤯🎯
2,974 AND COUNTING FOR THE BEARD 🔥"
Many people reacted to the historic accomplishment, and one person who shared a message was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
The 2014 MVP was teammates with Harden on the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.
Via The LA Clippers: "A message from KD, who assisted the first three of James Harden’s career, after he became #2 on the NBA’s all-time list!"
Durant: "Congrats JH! Reaching an amazing accomplishment, all the work that you put in has paid off. You inspire so many people around the world with how you play. Been a great teammate, great friend; I love you, brother; keep grinding."
Harden is now averaging 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 14 games.
While they have played without Kawhi Leonard, Harden has done a solid job of keeping the Clippers competitive in the standings.
They are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.