Kevin Durant Sends Sincere Message To Former NBA Teammate James Harden

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reacted to James Harden's historic night.

Ben Stinar

Oct 8, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during warm ups before a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during warm ups before a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 116-105.

James Harden finished with 20 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/14 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

The 2018 MVP also made NBA history.

Via Bleacher Report: "JAMES HARDEN PASSES RAY ALLEN FOR 2ND ON THE ALL-TIME 3PM LIST 🤯🎯

2,974 AND COUNTING FOR THE BEARD 🔥"

Many people reacted to the historic accomplishment, and one person who shared a message was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

The 2014 MVP was teammates with Harden on the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

Via The LA Clippers: "A message from KD, who assisted the first three of James Harden’s career, after he became #2 on the NBA’s all-time list!"

Durant: "Congrats JH! Reaching an amazing accomplishment, all the work that you put in has paid off. You inspire so many people around the world with how you play. Been a great teammate, great friend; I love you, brother; keep grinding."

Harden is now averaging 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 14 games.

While they have played without Kawhi Leonard, Harden has done a solid job of keeping the Clippers competitive in the standings.

They are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Ben Stinar
