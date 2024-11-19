Key Boston Celtics Player Could Miss Cavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Payton Pritchard is on the injury report.
Pritchard is averaging 15.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via The Boston Celtics on Monday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT
Payton Pritchard (left thumb sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record in their first 14 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors (in overtime) by a score of 126-123.
Pritchard finished the victory with six points and one assist while shooting 2/8 from the field in 24 mintues of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-0 record.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 128-114 (at home).
Following the Celtics, the Cavs will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season, the Celtics beat the Cavs in the second round of the NBA playoffs.