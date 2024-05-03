Key Los Angeles Clippers Player In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 6 Against Mavs
UPDATE: Terance Mann is available.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Texas to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Clippers could be without one of their best players, as Terance Mann is on the injury report.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Terance Mann is on the court.
He’s questionable. But talking to him this morning, he doesn’t sound like someone not running tonight."
Mann had a productive regular season with averages of 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).
The Clippers trail the Mavs 3-2, so a loss on Friday would end their season in the first round for the second straight year.
Most recently, they lost to the Mavs (in Game 5 at home) by a score of 123-93.
Mann finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and one assist while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Game 7 (if the Clippers win Game 6) will be on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.