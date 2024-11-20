Klay Thompson Makes Very Honest Statement After Pelicans-Mavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.
The Mavs dominated, winning by a score of 132-91.
Following a tough showing in his last game, Klay Thompson rebounded with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 5/9 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Thompson made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Thompson: "I don't really care how many shots I get. I just want to be efficient as I possibly can. I still know I have another level to get too... I'll have some really big nights here in the future. I can feel it."
For Mavs fans, they will likely love hearing that from Thompson.
At one point, he was a borderline superstar, but at this stage of his career, he is more of a role player.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in his first 15 games with Dallas.
The Mavs improved to 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following their victory over the Pelicans, the Mavs will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season (12th playing).