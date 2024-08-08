Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reacts To Nick Foles News
Nick Foles had a very unique NFL career that lasted for 11 seasons.
He most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022-23 season.
The former Arizona star is most known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles (he led them to the Super Bowl over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2018).
On Thursday, Foles announced that he is retiring from football.
His post (via X) had over 31,000 likes and 3.3 million impressions in seven hours.
Foles wrote: "After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL. It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.
I'm excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful."
Thousands of people reacted to the news.
One person who sent out a post was New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in seven hours.
Brunson wrote: "Shoutout Nick Foles 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Despite playing for New York, Brunson is an Eagles fan.
Last season, Brunson led the Knicks to the second seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in seven games).