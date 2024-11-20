Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Pat Riley News
Pat Riley is one of the most successful head coaches in NBA history.
During his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, he coached Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The franchise won four titles with Riley at the helm.
On Monday, the Lakers announced that they will build a statue of Riley outside of their arena in Los Angeles, California.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "One of the greatest coaches of all time — The Lakers are proud to announce Pat Riley's legacy will be cemented and his statue will find a home on Star Plaza"
Thousand of people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Johnson.
The Hall of Famer's post had over 4,000 likes and 200,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to, in my opinion, the greatest coach to ever grace the NBA!
A huge thank you to Jeanie Buss for making this moment possible. All of his Showtime players are thrilled to see this well-deserved statue come to life!"
Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He spent his entire legendary 13-year career with the Lakers.
The five-time NBA Champion had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 906 games.
As for Riley, he also went on to coach the New York Knicks and Miami Heat over 24 seasons.
The 79-year-old is currently the President of the Heat.