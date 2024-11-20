Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Pat Riley News

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they will build a statue of NBA legend Pat Riley.

June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson speaks to media before introducing newly drafted player Lonzo Ball at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson speaks to media before introducing newly drafted player Lonzo Ball at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pat Riley is one of the most successful head coaches in NBA history.

During his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, he coached Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The franchise won four titles with Riley at the helm.

Unknown date 1984; Inglewood, CA; USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley talks with Magic Johnson (32) during a game at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Lakers announced that they will build a statue of Riley outside of their arena in Los Angeles, California.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "One of the greatest coaches of all time — The Lakers are proud to announce Pat Riley's legacy will be cemented and his statue will find a home on Star Plaza"

Thousand of people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Johnson.

The Hall of Famer's post had over 4,000 likes and 200,000 impressions.

Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to, in my opinion, the greatest coach to ever grace the NBA!

A huge thank you to Jeanie Buss for making this moment possible. All of his Showtime players are thrilled to see this well-deserved statue come to life!"

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He spent his entire legendary 13-year career with the Lakers.

The five-time NBA Champion had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 906 games.

As for Riley, he also went on to coach the New York Knicks and Miami Heat over 24 seasons.

The 79-year-old is currently the President of the Heat.

