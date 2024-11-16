Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Responds To Kiyan Anthony News
On Friday evening, Kiyan Anthony announced that he would be playing his freshman year of college basketball at Syracuse.
Anthony is ranked by ESPN as the best player in New York (and 36th in the country).
Via 7PM in Brooklyn: "The moment Kiyan announced his decision to go to Syracuse 🙌"
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 230,000 impressions.
SportsCenter wrote: "Kiyan Anthony is heading to Syracuse just like Pops 🍊"
Johnson responded: "Like father, like son! First Carmelo and now Kiyan 🔥"
Kiyan said (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "Just looking at Syracuse and seeing what could be done over there... They already have top people coming in who I'm close with... And then the ACC, they play Duke, Carolina, they play all the good schools."
Kiyan's father (Carmelo Anthony) is one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time.
The ten-time All-Star led the Orange to the 2003 NCAA Championship over Kansas before getting selected with the third pick in the NBA Draft.
Anthony played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
Via Complex Sports: "What a full circle moment for Carmelo & Kiyan Anthony 🥹🍊🔥"