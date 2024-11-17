LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Cavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.
Ball is averaging 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer: "LaMelo (left index sprain) is questionable for tonight's game against Cleveland. Same goes for Miles Bridges (right knee, injury management) and Tre Mann (low back, injury management) are also questionable. could be on the thin side against the undefeated Cavs."
The Hornets are 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 115-114 (at home).
Ball finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/20 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup with the Cavs, the Hornets will visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center.
Via The NBA: "LaMelo leads the league in 4th quarter scoring, averaging 11.5 PPG in the 4th this season 👏"
As for the Cavs, they are a perfect 14-0, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Hornets, they will play on Tuesday evening when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.