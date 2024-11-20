Fastbreak

LeBron James' Dunk Went Viral In Jazz-Lakers Game

LeBron James threw down a dunk during Tuesday's game.

Dec 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Utah Jazz (at home).

During the second half, LeBron James threw down a dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

James had 20 points, one rebound and ten assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "THROW IT DOWN BRON!

The mid-air switch to the left 🖐️"

Many fans reacted to the big dunk (via SportsCenter's Instagram post).

@bradleynorris61: "This man is still dunking at 500"

@austinfritts1: "I’m thinking my son might be able to watch bron growing up fr 😂 (I don’t even have a kid yet)"

@flintwrld: "LeLongevity, don’t know what imma do when he hangs his jersey up"

@quintsworst: "Bro still yammin at 40?"

@eastsidejaylin: "Double clutch dunk at 40 is crazy"

James entered the night with averages of 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 13 games.

Via StatMamba: "Most 20/10 games in Year 20 or later:

44 — LeBron James
3 — All other players combined"

The Lakers are off to an excellent start to the year with a 9-4 record in 13 games.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference (and also in the middle of a five-game winning streak).

Following Utah, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Orlando Magic.

