LeBron James' Dunk Went Viral In Jazz-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Utah Jazz (at home).
During the second half, LeBron James threw down a dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
James had 20 points, one rebound and ten assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "THROW IT DOWN BRON!
The mid-air switch to the left 🖐️"
Many fans reacted to the big dunk (via SportsCenter's Instagram post).
@bradleynorris61: "This man is still dunking at 500"
@austinfritts1: "I’m thinking my son might be able to watch bron growing up fr 😂 (I don’t even have a kid yet)"
@flintwrld: "LeLongevity, don’t know what imma do when he hangs his jersey up"
@quintsworst: "Bro still yammin at 40?"
@eastsidejaylin: "Double clutch dunk at 40 is crazy"
James entered the night with averages of 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most 20/10 games in Year 20 or later:
44 — LeBron James
3 — All other players combined"
The Lakers are off to an excellent start to the year with a 9-4 record in 13 games.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference (and also in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
Following Utah, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Orlando Magic.