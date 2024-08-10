LeBron James Makes Behind-The-Back Pass To Devin Booker That Went Viral
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA is facing off against France in the Gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
During the first quarter, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made an incredible behind-the-back pass to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that got a lot of views on social media.
NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "LEBRON JAMES BEHIND THE BACK ASSIST TO DEVIN BOOKER. 😤🇺🇸
📺 NBC and Peacock | #ParisOlympics"
James began the game with two points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 1/2 from the field.
Meanwhile, Booker got off to a hot start with seven points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 3/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range.
Team USA has gone a perfect 5-0 in the tournament and is seeking their fifth straight Gold medal.
The last time they didn't come away with the Gold was in 2004, when they won Bronze.
This is the fourth time that James has competed in the Olympics.
He won two Gold medals (2008 and 2012) and one Bronze (2004).
On the other hand, Booker is in his second Olympics (he won the Gold in 2020).
Via USA Basketball Communications: "The USA and France meet in the Olympic Final today at 3:30 pm ET. The two faced each other for gold in 2021. The USA won that match 87-82. The Americans have faced the French in the gold medal game three times (2021, 2000, 1948) and are 3-0 in those games."