76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers could get guard Darius Garland back in action on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers after he missed the start of the season after undergoing an offseason surgery on his toe.
This would be a major lift for the Cavs, who are off to a solid start (4-3) in the Eastern Conference despite being down two starts in Garland and Max Strus to open the season.
On Wednesday, Cleveland will take on the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey, who are coming off a loss against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, moving them to 5-2 in the 2025-26 season.
Joel Embiid played in that matchup for Philly, so he’ll likely sit out the second night of a back-to-back as the 76ers aim to keep him healthy for a potential playoff run this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference showdown.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +10.5 (-118)
- Cavs -10.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +320
- Cavs: -410
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 5-2
- Cavs record: 4-3
76ers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – questionable
- Max Strus – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – questionable
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
76ers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-127)
This season, Evan Mobley has at least eight rebounds in every game, averaging 8.9 boards for the Cavs. He’s also averaging 15.0 rebound chances per game.
While Mobley has only cleared this line twice this season, I like this matchup for him at home against a 76ers team that is likely going to be without star big man Joel Embiid. Plus, Jarrett Allen is questionable for Cleveland.
Mobley has a solid floor in this prop (eight boards in every game), and the 76ers are just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. If Allen sits, Mobley could be in line for a monster day on the glass.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to wait to see who is in and who is out for the 76ers, as they did play on Tuesday night against Chicago.
But, if Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and others are good to go, there is no way Philly should be a 10.5-point dog with the Cavs working Darius Garland back into their rotation (if he plays) on Wednesday.
Cleveland is just 2-5 against the spread this season, and even though it has a lot of its rotation, the Cavs are just 17th in the league in net rating.
The Sixers (5-2 straight up and against the spread) have been an elite offense, ranking third in the league in offensive rating and 13th in effective field goal percentage. That gives them a chance to hang around in this game, even if the Cavs end up winning. Philly getting 10.5 points is a steal if Maxey plays, so I’ll gladly bet the underdog and hope for a positive injury report later this afternoon.
Pick: 76ers +10.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.