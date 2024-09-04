Los Angeles Lakers And Boston Celtics Make G League Trade
Kylor Kelley is coming off a year where he played for the Maine Celtics.
He averaged 13.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 4.7 blocks per contest while shooting 69.0% from the field in 29 games (16 starts).
Over the summer, the Lakers signed Kelley.
Via The Lakers on August 14: "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Kylor Kelley and guard Quincy Olivari."
On Tuesday, the South Bay Lakers announced that they have officially acquired Kelley's right (via trade) from the Maine Celtics.
Via The South Bay Lakers: "The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to Kylor Kelley via trade with the Maine Celtics in exchange for the returning player rights to Jay Scrubb."
Kelly played two seasons of college basketball at Oregon State.
He has never appeared in an NBA game but has been an extremely talented rim protector in the G League (and college).
Via The NBA G League on April 29: "Kylor Kelley displayed DOMINANT defense all season long for the @MaineCeltics ☘️
The league's leading shot blocker was a force in the paint, averaging 2.9 BPG and 6.4 REB. His rim protection continued throughout the Finals helping Kelley earn NBA G League All-Defense honors!"
As for Scrubb, he was the 55th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent three seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range.