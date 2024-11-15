Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs will face off in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Rui Hachimura is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Tre Jones, Riley Minix and Jeremy Sochan.
The Lakers enter the matchup with a 7-4 record in their first 11 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 128-123.
LeBron James led the way with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 13/22 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Following the Spurs, they will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
As for the Spurs, they are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Spurs beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 139-130.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama led the team with 50 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 18/29 from the field and 8/16 from the three-point range.
Following the Lakers, they will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.