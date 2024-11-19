Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Jazz
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in California.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, Rui Hachimura is questionable and Bronny James is doubtful.
The Lakers enter the matchup with a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak after most recently defeating the New Orleans Pelicans (104-99).
Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 52 points.
The Lakers are also a perfect 6-0 at home in Los Angeles.
Following their matchup with the Jazz, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Orlando Magic.
As for the Jazz, they have been among the worst teams in the NBA.
They enter Tuesday's showdown with a 3-10 record in 13 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after falling 116-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers.
After the Lakers, the Jazz will remain on the road to visit the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday in Texas.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the 2024 playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.
On the other hand, the Jazz have missed the NBA playoffs for two straight years.