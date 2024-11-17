Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Moves After Pelicans Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-99.
Following the game (on Sunday), the team announced that they had assigned several players to the G League.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers say they have assigned guard Bronny James and forward Maxwell Lewis to the South Bay Lakers. Looks like Armel Traore, who played a few minutes last night, is staying up"
Lewis has appeared in two games so far this season.
He was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bronny James and Maxwell Lewis have been assigned to the South Bay Lakers, per the team. South Bay hosts the Stockton Kings today."
Meanwhile, Bronny has appeared in six games so far this season.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
For both players, they will get a lot more time on the court when they play in Sunday's G League game.
The Lakers are off to an incredible start to the new season.
They are 8-4 in their first 12 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
In addition, the Lakers are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
JJ Redick has looked like an excellent hire in his first month at the helm.
Anthony Davis is also playing like a 2025 MVP candidate.
On Tuesday, they will resume action when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.