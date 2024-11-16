Los Angeles Lakers And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Louisiana.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura are both questionable.
As for the Pelicans, they will be without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Karlo Matkovic, Herbert Jones, Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado.
The Lakers come into the night with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games.
They are on a roll as of late, winning each of their last four games (and most recently defeating the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 120-115).
Anthony Davis led the team with 40 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/26 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Following New Orleans, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, California.
On the other hand, the Pelicans have had an extremely disappointing start to the year.
They are just 4-9 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
Most recently, the Pelicans beat Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 101-94.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in Texas.