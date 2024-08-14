Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Talented 3-Point Shooter
Quincy Olivari is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for Xavier.
He finished the year with averages of 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
This summer, Olivari went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Tuesday evening, Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed Olivari to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Via Lane: "Lakers have signed guard Quincy Olivari to an Exhibit-10 contract, sources tell @LakersNation"
Olivari played five seasons of college basketball for Rice and Xavier.
His career averages were 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 147 games.
The 23-year-old has proven to be a very reliable three-point shooter.
While he likely will not make the roster, Olivari could be an intriguing player for the South Bay Lakers (G League).
There is no question that he could be a candidate for a two-way (or 10-day) contract during the season.
Olivari played five games for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in California and Las Vegas.
As for the Lakers, they finished this past season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).